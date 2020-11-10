A Creepshow Holiday Special to star Anna Camp and Adam Pally

The festive episode of horror show is directed by Greg Nicotero.

From Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to the upcoming movie Deathcember, there is a long tradition in fiction of adding frights to the festive season. Now, Shudder's anthology series Creepshow is getting in on the act.

Shudder announced Tuesday that Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in A Creepshow Holiday Special. The holiday-themed, hour-long episode will premiere Dec. 18 on the streaming service. The story in the special is titled “Shapeshifters Anonymous” and concerns a man who fears he is a murderer and searches for answers for his condition from an unusual support group.

The installment is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath.

“The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion,” said Nicotero in a statement. “Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed.”

It was earlier announced that the cast for season 2 of Creepshow will include Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Barbara Crampton, and Ashley Laurence, among others. The season will premiere on Shudder in 2021.

See an image from A Creepshow Holiday Special above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.