A Court of Thorns and Roses is coming to TV courtesy of Outlander showrunner Ron Moore

If you combined the epic romance of Outlander with the fantasy politics of Battlestar Galactica, you'd get something like Sarah J. Maas' best-selling A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

It's fitting, then, that Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ron Moore will be shepherding the beloved novels to the screen.

On Friday, Maas announced on Instagram that she and Moore will co-adapt the novels for Hulu. "So, it's official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu!" Maas wrote.

"I'm currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this!" she added. "Stay tuned for more details!!"

With legions of fans as vociferous as Game of Thrones readers, Maas' series is one of the hottest fantasy fiction properties around. It began in 2015 with A Court of Thorns and Roses and has since been followed by four more books.

The series centers on three human sisters, Feyre, Nesta, and Elain Archeron, who are plunged into the fantastical world of Prythian and the nation's political conflicts after Feyre murders a faerie wolf in the woods. Swept into romance and intrigue, everything the sisters hold dear is put to the test as they break curses and prepare for battle.

In February, Maas published the most recent book in the series, A Court of Silver Flames, the first official "adult" book (others were qualified as YA or new adult) and the first from Nesta's perspective (Feyre was the narrator in preceding novels).

More details, including casting and release date, are still to come, but readers can get excited about the magical team of Maas and Moore.