Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and other members of the cast will join the reunion special.

Impossible things are happening every day — and that includes a 25th anniversary reunion special of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on ABC.

On Thursday, the network announced that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC (and be available to stream on Hulu the next day). Many members of the beloved TV movie's cast will be featured in the reunion, including Brandy, Paolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

The special will be followed by an airing of the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein Cinderella, the first time it has aired on broadcast television in over two decades.

CINDERELLA A 25th anniversary special for the Brandy 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' will air on ABC | Credit: Everett Collection

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

The 1997 Disney movie was a groundbreaking moment for the network and the fairy-tale, introducing Brandy and Whitney Houston as the first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother. The 20/20 special will include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with original cast members, and an exploration of how the musical revolutionized television and who gets to use the moniker "princess."

It will delve into the film's positive impact on representation in Hollywood, also including interviews with long-time fans of the Brandy version, including Billy Porter, Jade Jones, and Todrick Hall.

As Goldberg previously told EW, "We were Hamilton before Hamilton."

For those who can't get enough Cinderella and can't wait until Aug. 23, EW previously reunited much of the cast, and you can watch that here.

