What if a Love Is Blind groom collapsed at the wedding? 9-1-1 wants to show you

9-1-1's firefighters are just as obsessed with reality dating shows as the rest of us.

On Monday's episode of the Fox first-responder drama, the members of the 118 will be called to the set of a show in the vein of Netflix's Love Is Blind, TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, or Lifetime's Married at First Sight — and EW has an exclusive preview of the crisis that unfolds.

The team is summoned to the set of Speed Wedding, which Bobby (Peter Krause) describes as "Two people who've never met before are matched by a team of experts, and they meet for the first time at the alter." Buck (Oliver Stark) is a big fan, and Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) apparently watch it to "unwind."

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

