9-1-1: Lone Star finale preview: Carlos writes his will as the 126 faces 'a contained emergency'

Though last year's finale ended in a fire splitting up the team, this season co-creator Tim Minear crafted something that "could bring the entire team of the 126ers to respond to something."

EW has a sneak peek at the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale that leaves us with more questions than answers.

In the clip from Monday's episode, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) shares with his firehouse family that he found his boyfriend — Carlos (Rafael Silva), a police officer — working on his will. The situation left T.K. weirded out, but his fellow members of the 126 all share that they have wills as well. T.K. says the minute he has a will, he knows he'll die in action. Hearing that superstition, an uncharacteristically stern Owen (Rob Lowe) walks by and warns his son to get it together and put a plan in place should he die on the job.

So is the talk of a will foreshadowing that something will happen to T.K. or Carlos? And what is up with Owen, is his cancer back?

You can discern what you will from the exclusive clip above, but Lone Star co-creator Tim Minear leaves us feeling like maybe there's nothing to worry about…

"I definitely wanted something that felt like a contained emergency, something that had some scope to it, something where I could bring the entire team of the 126ers to respond to something," he tells EW. "And I wanted a happy ending. Last year the season ended with everybody about to be separated with the 126 burned to the ground, and this year I wanted a happy ending."

See what that looks like when the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

