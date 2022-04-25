He's dealt with fire, stalkers, and lava, but red noses are giving this first responder nightmares in a sneak peek from Monday's episode, "Down to Clown."

Owen Strand likes to solve problems with his fists.

Played on 9-1-1: Lone Star by Rob Lowe, the captain of the 126 has accepted that his growing list of physical altercations is a sign that he needs to get help — but that doesn't mean he's willing to accept the help.

In an exclusive preview from Monday's episode of the Fox first-responder drama, Owen is working through the realization that clowns — not his cancer battle or almost losing his son — might be at the root of his aggression.

"A big red nose," Owen says is what comes to mind during an exercise meant to tap into his subconscious by having him stare at a ball going back and forth on a screen (like he's watching the world's most expensive game of Pong).

"Like a bloody nose?" his therapist asks. "No, like a rubber… it's a clown," Owen clarifies.

"Owen is a character who, starting with losing his entire firehouse on 9/11, his whole life has been marked by loss," Lowe has told EW of the traumas faced by his character. But what loss is tied to clowns? Did Owen run away to the circus as a kid? Did he have a traumatic run-in with a flower that squirts water?

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

