Season 4, episode 7 of the Fox drama is all about how Tommy's relationship with Trevor is affected by Trevor's daughter.

The kids are not all right.

On Tuesday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Tommy (Gina Torres) and her new pastor/boyfriend, Trevor (Lucifer's D.B. Woodside), are ready to take their relationship to the next level. On the surface, Tommy's twin daughters, Isabella and Evie (Kelsey and Skyler Yates), and Trevor's daughter, Melody (Bella Blanding), are happy with their parents' blossoming relationship.

But in a preview clip exclusive to EW, Melody quickly lets Tommy know that she has no intention of allowing the romance to continue.

Though the episode title, "Tommy Dearest," is a play on Mommie Dearest, series co-creator Tim Minear teases that the plot will play out more like The Bad Seed. "This is all about what it's like to navigate a new relationship when there are preexisting kids," he says. But don't expect melodrama. Minear touts the story as a showcase for a different side of Torres than we usually see on the Fox series: "Gina Torres is like a thing that is lit from within by the light of heaven. She is so good, and so funny, and she really gets to show off her comedy chops in this episode, so I can't wait for you to see that."

Tommy met Melody and Trevor in the season 4 premiere, first when a frog literally got stuck in Trevor's throat and later that day when the 126 rescued them from a carnival ride. Though she is still grieving the loss of her husband — Charles (Derek Webster), who died suddenly in the season 2 finale — Tommy gave Trevor her number, only to find out at the end of the premiere that he's also her new pastor.

Things have been tenuous (and it's awkward when the twins bring up their uncle Julius, with whom Tommy recently had a fling), but Torres tells EW she hopes the new couple are able to make things work.

"I honestly don't know what the long-term arc for Tommy and Trevor is, but I loved doing this episode," says the actress, who has shared the screen with Woodside on 24, Suits, and Pearson. (They costarred on a CBS pilot at some point as well.) "Who knows?" she adds. "Maybe the fourth time's the charm. Maybe we'll finally get it right on screen."

