9-1-1 canceled at Fox but moving to ABC for season 7, while 9-1-1: Lone Star scores renewal

Somebody call 9-1-1, because there's big news about Fox's long-running first responder drama and its Texas-set spin-off.

9-1-1 has run its course at Fox and won't be returning to the network — but fear not, it's moving over to ABC for a seventh season. Meanwhile, its sister show 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for season 5 and will remain on Fox. Got it?

Fox reps said in a statement to EW, "It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

9-1-1, Fox's highest-rated scripted series, will wrap up its run on the network with the season 6 finale on May 15 before moving to ABC for season 7.

Lone Star also hails from Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear, and the cast includes Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates. The season 4 finale will air May 16.

