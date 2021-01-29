Texas is getting the Hollywood treatment.

On Monday's crossover episode of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) from L.A.'s 118 firehouse arrive in Austin to help Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 take on a raging wildfire.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming event, things are getting out of hand as the wind shifts making the fire spread faster and stretching local resources to the limit. Luckily, that's right when the cavalry arrives, including the 118 firetruck, complete with one drooling Buck. The wildfire isn't the only thing the crew has to cope with in these unfamiliar conditions, apparently, humidity is a challenge even for firefighters. "What's up with the air?" asks Buck. "The way it feels... like being slapped with a wet towel." At least Eddie's a Texas native and can explain the concept to his co-worker.

Naturally — this is the 9-1-1 franchise after all — the humidity quickly becomes the least of anyone's problems as the fire rages on and the crews race to save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground. Then there's Owen and Hen fighting for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash. Would you expect anything less when these two shows collide?

Watch the exclusive clip above.

9-1-1 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Monday on Fox, with the crossover event following at 9 p.m. ET/PT on 9-1-1: Lone Star.