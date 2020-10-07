Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, and more 90210 alums react to Jessica Alba's no eye contact claim

Beverly Hills 90210 type TV Show

Alba recently appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones, during which the L.A.'s Finest actress alleged "she couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members" when she guest-starred on 90210 in 1998.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re trying to do a scene with them," Alba said in the Oct. 1 episode. "It was like, 'You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'"

Alba appeared in two episodes during season 8 of the classic '90s drama, appearing as a pregnant teen named Leanne who asked Kelly (Jennie Garth) to help her at a clinic.

While Priestley and Ian Ziering denied that they would ever make Alba avoid eye contact with them, Spelling and Garth said they didn't remember what happened more than 20 years ago.

Read below for each actor's response to Alba's claim:

Ian Ziering

On Tuesday, Ziering (Steven Sanders) said it was "hard to hear" that Alba had a negative experience on the 90210 set.

"How that was told to Jessica, it saddens me because it lessened the experience for her — certainly didn't slow her down in life — but it's hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set," the actor said on Access.

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh on the teen drama, said he would have "never made her feel that way."

"'Don't look at the stars of the show' was never an edict that came down on our show. I don't know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us," he said on KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show. "I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way. I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed and I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed.”

The actor added that while he didn't directly work with Alba on the series, her experience "seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show."

Tori Spelling

Spelling (who played Donna Martin) and Garth addressed Alba's allegation in a teaser for their forthcoming 90210MG podcast. Spelling said she didn't remember and wondered "if there was some cool memo that was going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know."

"Imagine we just thought, 'Guest stars didn’t like us. They never looked at us! We don’t know why! We were so nice!'" she added.

Jennie Garth

In the same clip, Garth said she also doesn't recall the "no eye contact" rule.

"Tori, did you — I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?" Garth asked Spelling. "Because I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would've been me. But I don't remember, because I have the world's worst memory."

If there was any bad blood between the two in the past, Garth only had nice things to say about Alba now.

"I only remember her being super talented. She was very young and she was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful," she said in the trailer.

Brian Austin Green

“First time I’ve ever heard that,” Green responded on Instagram to a user who asked him about Alba's comments. The actor played David Silver on the show for all 10 seasons.

