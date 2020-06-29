It's tough to keep a secret when your life is constantly under the microscope because you're reality superstar twins Darcey and Stacey Silva of 90 Day Fiancé fame. They know you've heard the rumors about their very own spin-off series and they're finally sharing all the juicy details.

Darcey & Stacey will make its debut on Aug. 16 on TLC, giving viewers a closer look at the sisters' lives and loves. And while fans won't be surprised to see Darcey's daughters Aniko, 15, and Aspen, 14, on the series, her parents Mike and Nancy — who have been divorced for years but remain good friends — are making their official reality television debut.

Image zoom TLC

"I'm really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC," Darcey tells EW exclusively. "I've had a long journey with relationships and now that I've fully concluded my Jessie and Tom stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds. I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I'm staying strong for me and my daughters and my family. And I'm so excited to dive deeper into our family life on the new show, past, present, and future."

Stacey adds, "I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot! She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me. Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to. It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."

Another family member that fans will get to know more about is Stacey's fiancé Florian who is from Albania and will be residing in Connecticut awaiting their nuptials within 90 days of his arrival. All of this amid rumors that he has been unfaithful to Stacey, after photos of Florian and another woman leaked online.

Image zoom Mary Ellen Matthews

"Right now, [Florian] and I are really excited to see what the future holds for us," Stacey explains. "I can confirm that his visa has been approved."

Darcey adds, "I've known Florian for some time now and I'm happy for Stacey. All that matters to me is that she's happy in the end. We both really cheer each other on and want one another to be happy and that we're in the right type of relationship. There's a lot of speculation out there but I want everyone to know that I will always have her back. I will always let her know if I see any red flags, just to protect her heart as much as I have always protected my heart. I always will appreciate how honest she's always been with me during my last two relationships and I want to do the same for her."

Both Darcey and Stacey know there are a lot of 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs vying for the attention of viewers but they say Darcey & Stacey deserve a spot on fans' weekly rotation. And for those who love following Darcey for her love connections, EW can confirm she'll be meeting some eligible bachelors during the show's debut season.

"I'm always going to keep my heart open," Darcey says. "I love love but I've leaned back a lot as in it's better to let love come to me and not chase after anything. I'm excited to be dating while trying to find my best match. I have this vision of who the best guy for me is and I'm just waiting for him to show up."

Darcey & Stacey premieres Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.