90 Day Fiancé launching Self-Quarantined spin-off featuring 40 fan favorites
TLC's 90 Day Fiancé stars are inviting fans into their homes while self-isolating as part of a new spin-off series.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is set to debut on the network on April 20 and will feature 40 cast members from previous seasons as part of the five-episode limited series, according to Variety who broke the news on Thursday.
Fan favorites Darcey Silva, Pedro and Chantal, and even Danielle (sans ex-husband Mohamed) have all been confirmed as part of the cast who started filming last week. Since not all couples are still together or are currently separated for other reasons, some will be shooting solo.
Interestingly, Silva is listed as a solo participant and much lower on the list is her ex-boyfriend Jesse from the Netherlands. If they get back together, perhaps they can host their own cooking spin-off about how to properly cut steak on the bias, n'est-ce pas?
Viewers can also look forward to the return of fascinating mother-and-son duo, Debbie and Colt, who are no doubt hunkered down together in their Las Vegas home with their cool cat crew. Sadly, Colt's ex-wife Larissa Lima doesn't appear to have made the cut.
See the full list of participants below:
- Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?
- Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) — 90 Day Fiancé
- Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) — Before the 90 Days
- Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?
- Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) — Before the 90 Days
- Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
- Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk
- Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) — The Other Way, What Now?
- Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?
- Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
- Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) — Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk
- David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
- Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk
- Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk
- Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) — 90 Day Fiancé
- Jesse (Netherlands) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?
- Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
- Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) —90 Day Fiancé
- Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
- Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?
- Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?
- Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?
- River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
- Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk
- Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) — The Other Way, What Now?
- Yamir (Nicaragua) — 90 Day Fiancé
