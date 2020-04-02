90 Day Fiancé launching Self-Quarantined spin-off featuring 40 fan favorites

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé stars are inviting fans into their homes while self-isolating as part of a new spin-off series.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is set to debut on the network on April 20 and will feature 40 cast members from previous seasons as part of the five-episode limited series, according to Variety who broke the news on Thursday.

Fan favorites Darcey Silva, Pedro and Chantal, and even Danielle (sans ex-husband Mohamed) have all been confirmed as part of the cast who started filming last week. Since not all couples are still together or are currently separated for other reasons, some will be shooting solo.

Interestingly, Silva is listed as a solo participant and much lower on the list is her ex-boyfriend Jesse from the Netherlands. If they get back together, perhaps they can host their own cooking spin-off about how to properly cut steak on the bias, n'est-ce pas?

Viewers can also look forward to the return of fascinating mother-and-son duo, Debbie and Colt, who are no doubt hunkered down together in their Las Vegas home with their cool cat crew. Sadly, Colt's ex-wife Larissa Lima doesn't appear to have made the cut.

See the full list of participants below:

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) — 90 Day Fiancé

Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) — Before the 90 Days

Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) — Before the 90 Days

Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) — The Other Way, What Now?

Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) — Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) — 90 Day Fiancé

Jesse (Netherlands) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) —90 Day Fiancé

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?

Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) — Before the 90 Days, What Now?

River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) — 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) — The Other Way, What Now?

Yamir (Nicaragua) — 90 Day Fiancé

