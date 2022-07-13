Watch EW's exclusive first look at the new season of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé (TV series) Show More About 90 Day Fiancé (TV series) type TV Show

Kim and Usman! Jenny and Sumit! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is back for season 7 with a slew of fan-favorite couples as they navigate the next chapter of their relationships.

Yes, they've overcome the trials of long-distance relationships, initial cultural barriers, and visa procedures. Now, seven returning couples will once again be put to the test as they navigate disapproving family members, immigration obstacles, and relationship dramas when the reality series returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Some of these troubles are front and center in EW's exclusive first look at the new season. Watch the explosive teaser above and read on for details about the six returning couples and the roadblocks they'll encounter. TLC and Discovery+ have yet to announce the seventh couple, but more on that soon.

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Angela and Michael | Credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Michael, facing ongoing visa issues, is still in Nigeria as Angela reels from his neglectful behavior. He's reactivated his social media accounts but has blocked Angela, causing her to worry that he's scamming her. In need of support, Angela begins a flirtatious friendship with a man she meets online. Angela considers meeting him in person, but with Michael's visa approval on the horizon, she wants to give their marriage one last chance and salvage the fractured relationship.

Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Elizabeth and Andrei | Credit: James McEntee/Getty Images

With a new home and dreams of a new career path, things are looking up for Elizabeth and Andrei. Elizabeth is considering a career change to pursue her passion for music as Andrei settles in at his own job. Tensions mount, however, amidst concerns that Andrei — whose relationship with his family has been tumultuous — is cutting Elizabeth off from her family. When an unexpected green card interview is demanded of Andrei and puts him at risk of deportation, the couple believes someone is trying to sabotage their relationship.

Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, La.) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Yara and Jovi | Credit: Daymon Gardner/Getty Images

Yara is combating postpartum insecurities following the birth of baby Mylah, putting some strains on her relationship with Jovi. She's also combating homesickness, but plans of a visit to Ukraine are thrown into turmoil following Russia's invasion of the country. The couple decides to travel to Prague, where Yara's mother resides. Desperate to help her loved ones navigate the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Yara mulls her options for bringing them over to America.

Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Liz and Ed | Credit: Aaron Feldman/TLC

Ed and Liz are ready to walk down the aisle, but the couple's long-simmering trust and control issues threaten their journey to the altar. More obstacles abound as Ed's friends and family remain reluctant to welcome Liz into the fold. They're both committed to making the relationship work as they plan their engagement parties and shop for a home together, but trust issues and family woes prove to be the ultimate roadblock to exchanging "I dos."

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, Calif.) and Sumit, 33 (India)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Jenny and Sumit | Credit: Anil Chawla/TLC

Jenny and Sumit have tied the knot, but Sumit's family disapproves of the nuptials. He tries to repair his fractured relationship with them, and amidst their refusal to accept the marriage, Jenny grows more and more homesick. To make matters worse, the couple begins to realize that their age difference might be impacting their relationship after all, as their visions for married life prove to be incompatible.

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Kim and Usman | Credit: TLC

Kim travels to Nigeria to propose to Usman, but neither of their families support the potential union. Kim's son is concerned that she's moving too fast, while Usman's mother is not too thrilled about her son marrying an older woman unable to have children. The drama is intensified once Kim learns that Usman's family is determined to set him up with a younger woman, resulting in some heated words and a milkshake to the face, per the trailer above.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: