It looks like part 1 of the reunion special is going to be a doozy.

It's safe to say that most of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are not going to live, well, happily ever after.

For those not familiar with the TLC reality series (which has 20 spin-offs!), the show follows several different couples — consisting of an American citizen and a foreigner — in long-distance relationships. When they're ready to take things to the next level, they apply for a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign partner to move to the U.S., but they must wed within 90 days or they'll have to go home. Things get even more interesting after they marry, because not only do they then have to adjust to living with someone they barely know but one-half of the couple has to adjust to living in a new country. Let's just say, the honeymoon phase comes to an end pretty quickly! And that's painfully obvious in this exclusive sneak peek from part 1 of The Couples Tell All season 6 reunion special.

In the preview above, Yara — who has been miserable since she moved to New Orleans — threatens to take daughter Mylah back home with her to Ukraine as her immature, strip club-loving husband, Jovi, looks on.

"I don't think it's healthy for a baby to see mama being unhappy and alone and crying," she says. "Like I'm done."

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? From left to right: Mike, Yara, Jovi, and Natalie on the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' reunion special. | Credit: TLC

Meanwhile, Mike and Natalie, who have been at odds for several seasons but for some reason still got hitched on the day before her visa was set to expire, continue to battle it out, prompting Mike to ask: "Anyone know a good lawyer?"

Even newlywed Brandon, who was head over heels for his bride, Julia, when he first brought her over to the States from Russia, seems ready to throw in the towel when he admits that she "has become a little hard to live with. Her jealous side has come out, which is not normal." Julia's response? "F— you, Brandon!"

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Julia and Brandon on the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' reunion special. | Credit: TLC

Of course, several extended family members also pop up during the tell-all — like Asuelu's mom and his combative sister Tammy, who hail from Samoa and are always asking for money and looking for a fight. (Tammy threatened to beat up Kalani and her sister Kolini at the last tell-all.)

Andrei is also caught off guard when it's revealed that his brother-in-law/nemesis Charlie is in the studio. "I'm mad," says Charlie, who has been angry all season long now that his father has welcomed Andrei into the family real estate business. "I have a lot to say."

So does a jealous Ronald, who appears to accuse his wife, Tiffany, of cheating on him with a cameraman during her trip to South Africa. When she brushes off his claim, he declares: "I will make s— known."

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Ronald and Tiffany on the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' reunion special. | Credit: TLC

But it's the always outspoken Angela who really puts this preview over the top. The hotheaded 55-year-old grandmother of six is definitely feeling herself more than usual these days thanks to the gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction, and breast reduction she had in August 2020 against her husband Michael's wishes. (This was money they could have put towards IVF so they can have a baby!) While flaunting her 100-pound weight loss during the tell-all, she reveals she went to her plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng's birthday party, which further upsets Michael, who remains in Nigeria until his spousal visa gets approved.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela and Michael on the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' reunion special. | Credit: TLC

Enter Michael's Aunt Lydia, who just wants her nephew to be happy. When she tells Angela to respect her husband, Angela explodes.

"You mind your own business. You will not tell my f---ing husband what to do. Suck on these brand new f---ing t-----s!" she screams, baring her breasts for the camera as her fellow castmates (and host Shaun Robinson) shield their eyes.

Hey, we never said 90 Day Fiancé was classy. Watch the clip above if you dare.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all airs Sunday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

(Video courtesy of TLC)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.