In Connie Britton's return to the Fox drama, Abby is reunited with Buck on the scene of a horrific train wreck.

9-1-1 type TV Show network Fox

Not all romantic reunions have the best setting — nor are they particularly romantic.

In an exclusive clip from the season 3 finale of Fox's emergency services drama 9-1-1, former dispatcher Abby (Connie Britton) is reunited with ex-boyfriend and fire fighter Buck (Oliver Stark) on the scene of a devastating train wreck after having not seen one another in years. Talk about feeling the heat.

Part one of the two-part season finale ended with Abby calling in a emergency that she was involved in, describing accurately (since she has a ton of experience on the other end of the call) what was specifically needed at the scene to Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie. When the 118 crew arrives, Abby begs with them to be allowed back onto the wreck — and that's when her former flame Buck spots her, slowly (and dramatically) removing his helmet to take her in. Abby doesn't have time for a reunion, though, as she desperately yells at Buck that she needs to find someone still on the train: her fiancé. From the look on Buck's face, we're all feeling the same wave of shock and disappointment.

Watch the clip above and tune in Monday at 8 p.m. on Fox to see what happens next.

Related content: