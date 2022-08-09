9-1-1 previews the 'unimaginable' danger faced in season 6 premiere: 'Hold on... What's that?'

A blimp is the latest season-opening disaster the first responders will face on the Fox drama.

There's something coming in the air tonight.

For five seasons, Fox's first-responder drama 9-1-1 has kicked things off with a bang... And an earthquake, a tsunami, an escaped giraffe... Now, heading into season 6, disaster comes from above as the firefighters of the 118 grapple with the damage done by a blimp that crashes into a crowded Los Angeles stadium — and EW has two exclusive teasers of the events to come.

"And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium. Tonight's contest is going to be worth the wait," an announcer can be heard saying in the first preview clip. "Hold on... What's that?" he continues as the shadow of a massive blimp darkens the soccer field below. "Oh my God! I think we need a break everyo..." we hear him say before his voice cuts out amid the shattering stadium lights.

At the end of last season, showrunner Kristen Reidel told EW that her goal going into season 5 was "basically just more fun. For a variety of reasons, we had a little bit more trauma this season — and I think that the show works best when it's a balance, when there's some trauma but then there's also just some happy, funny, silly. I think that was a bit of an ingredient that maybe was missing this year. So yeah, just more crazy emergencies and just more of our people balancing the job in their lives. [I'm] looking forward to lots of fun and cool stuff for next year."

It seems like she wasn't kidding about the over-the-top emergencies. In addition to the blimp story line that will play out in the finale, there's a chance we'll see Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) on that honeymoon cruise they discussed in the season 5 finale. "I mean, dinners don't go well on 9-1-1," Reidel told EW in May. "Proposals don't go well on 9-1-1. So I would expect that yes, at some point next season, you will definitely see some portion of that vacation and it will be very 9-1-1."

Season 6 of 9-1-1 starts Sept. 19 on Fox.

