There's a saying that "evil spreads through the wind" — and that can certainly ring true to those who've experienced the tumultuous Santa Ana winds.

"The Santa Anas are such a big event in Los Angeles," 9-1-1 showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel tells EW of the weather condition also known as the "devil wind." "When I first moved to Los Angeles, I felt like I had to learn a whole other weather language. There's something about them that feels a little 'full moon.'"

Reidel and her team capture that feeling on Monday's midseason finale of the Fox first responder drama, which plays with the idea that "the winds kind of make everybody a little crazy, put everybody a little on edge," she says. "You'll see that in the cases, the wind kind of makes people behave in ways they might not normally."

But the 118 is not just on edge at work. In a preview clip exclusive to EW, Hen (Aisha Hinds) confides in Chimney (Kenneth Choi) her concerns about giving Denny (Declan Pratt) — her son with wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) — more information about his birth parents.

"The fact Denny has never met either of his biological parents, that's a fraught thing for both Hen and Karen," says Reidel. "Until now, he's been pretty little and he hasn't asked a lot of questions. But they sort of made this promise to themselves and to Nathaniel, who's Den's biological father, that when the day came that Denny asked the questions, they would answer them honestly. And so now here's that day. They have to deal with 'How do you answer the question and not overwhelm him?' I think it's tricky for them, but they want to be honest with their son and give him the thing that he's looking for."

Thoms previously teased this storyline to EW, saying that she imagines "all these things cause a whole new era of parenting that [Hen and Karen] have to be ready for."

The 9-1-1 season 6 midseason finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

