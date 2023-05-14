In the final episode before the Fox drama moves over to ABC, Oliver Stark's Buck will confront unexpected emergencies in both his professional and personal life — and EW has a sneak peek.

Buck faces drama in the field and at home in 9-1-1 season 6 finale preview

9-1-1's Buck is ready to handle any sort of crisis in the field, but he's not ready for a pregnant roommate.

"I know you guys are going through some stuff, but your wife cannot live in my apartment forever," Oliver Stark's firefighter character says in a season 6 finale preview clip exclusive to EW.

Buck — who is also seen in finale preview images covered in blood and dust — is speaking to his friend Connor (Colin McCalla), who earlier this season asked him to be a sperm donor so that he and his wife, Kameron (Chelsea Kane), could welcome a child together. But now Cameron's "crazy pregnancy brain" (Connor's words, not ours) has left the couple at odds and unwilling to speak to one another.

When Connor suggests Buck play mediator, the firefighter responds, "Listen, not my wife, not my baby.... Look, Connor, you're having a kid now, okay? You have to grow up, stop hiding, and find a way to be honest with Cameron about how you really feel."

That's a very mature recommendation from a guy who started the series as a playboy and began season 6 wary of any romantic entanglements... or couches.

Whatever the finale holds for Buck, we do know that it will all circle back to his couch.

"Spoiler alert: The new couch might be in some danger before the season is over," showrunner Kristen Reidel previously teased to EW.

"I love that the fans have picked up on the symbolism of the couch," added Stark. "Buck is attached to this symbolism of couches being related to relationships, and that's not something that's actually going away anytime soon. Up until Buck's very last scene of the season, we'll see that symbolism at play."

The season 6 finale of 9-1-1 airs Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

