Showrunner Kristen Reidel provides a preview of tonight's episode of the Fox first-responder series.

The 9-1-1 team go over a cliff together (literally) in the season 5 finale

The 9-1-1 team are ride-or-die — but in an exclusive tease from tonight's season 6 finale it seems some of them are perhaps in danger of it being more the ladder...we mean latter.

In the preview that played at the end of last week's penultimate episode of the season, a lot was made of how the firehouse hasn't been keeping as close of an eye on Bobby (Peter Krause) as maybe they should have been. "This last year, with everything that happened, feels like maybe he spent so much time worrying about us...maybe we didn't spend enough time worrying about him," says Buck (Oliver Stark).

Well, in a clip exclusive to EW, the 118 seem plenty worried about Bobby — and new team member Lucy (Arielle Kebbel) — as the fire truck goes skidding off a cliff toward them performing a rescue below.

But showrunner Kristen Reidel implies that there may not be anything to worry about in regards to Bobby's future with the 118.

"A lot of this season was about our characters being apart. Some of that was not intentional. We had people who needed time off for a variety of reasons, including having babies," says Reidel, who previously teased a happy ending for Bobby (and Eddie). "And so we sort of just embraced it and made the season just about everybody being apart. And what we wanted to go out on was a happy note of everybody coming together and starting a clean slate."

But, she continues, a "clean slate" doesn't mean there won't be a roller-coaster of emotions as season 5 comes to an end...

The season 5 finale of 9-1-1 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

