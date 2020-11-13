In an exclusive clip from the season 4 premiere of 9-1-1 , Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a 911 call with catastrophic consequences. When a Los Angeles dam breaks, the subsequent flooding causes massive mudslides throughout the city endangering lives and taking a historic landmark down with it. Just a regular day at the office for L.A.'s finest first responders, then?

“When we come back, our characters will have been through — off-camera — basically everything our audience has been through," executive producer Tim Minear told EW. "As a first responder show, we will show our characters responding to calls using the same protocols real-life firefighters and paramedics would observe.” Adding that the pandemic doesn't completely take over the essential workers' lives "so it doesn't take the narrative over. We're taking an aspirational approach.” We're not sure the Hollywood sign would fully agree.