The actor's firefighter character has been out of the field for weeks on the Fox drama as he deals with PTSD from his time as an army medic in Afghanistan.

Eddie is in pain.

Over the past few episodes, 9-1-1 viewers have watched the army veteran (played by Ryan Guzman) struggle with leaving his position as a firefighter at the 118. After exploding on Bobby (Peter Krause), Eddie was told he would have to attend therapy before he'd be allowed to return to work at the station — and EW has an exclusive preview of how that's going for him.

Spoiler alert: It's not going well.

"I just wonder if you worry about your own well-being. You're a man who spends all of his time managing other people's pain — army medic, firefighter, father — not a lot of time facing your own," the therapist tells Eddie.

"An old drill sergeant of mine used to say pain was just weakness leaving the body," Eddie replies, going on to voice his frustration with the therapy process. "So what do I do, sit here and download you on every bad thing that's happened to me? It could be a while."

"We ended the Christmas episode with Eddie announcing that he was leaving the 118, and that was a big move — and I'm sure it annoyed many people in the audience," producer Kristen Reidel told EW in March. "But it's a big move, and you need to honor the big move. Eddie's going to have a little journey that he's got to do in these next few episodes. Eddie's not okay, and he probably should not be holding anybody's life in his hands until he gets his own together."

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.