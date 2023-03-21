"When he goes through those flames, that's not Bobby Nash, fire caption. That's just Bobby Nash," the actor says of the dramatic rescue in season 6, episode 12, "Recovery."

Peter Krause is used to saving the day on 9-1-1, but he usually has his fire gear on.

"As a fire captain, Bobby has to keep his emotions in check, he has to stay on top of things," Krause continues. "This is him as a person and dealing with some things that he cares deeply about: the rehabilitation process and making sure that the people out there who are running rehabilitation centers have the best interests of the people who are struggling at heart, not just making a dollar. But he's also there for his friend Wendall — he's there looking for justice and revenge."

Tamara (Diana Lu) and Bobby (Peter Krause) battle flames on '9-1-1' Tamara (Diana Lu) and Bobby (Peter Krause) battle flames on '9-1-1' | Credit: FOX

We asked Krause to open up about filming season 6, episode 12, what it was like filming that Buck coma "fever dream," and what's to come on the series.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: We learn a lot more about Bobby and his relationship with Wendall through flashbacks in this episode. Did you also learn anything new about your character through exploring those moments from his past?

PETER KRAUSE: To me, it was just showing more the Bobby that we've come to know. The only thing that was particularly new was an appreciation, that we hadn't introduced before, for other people in the addiction world; in AA, for sponsors, for the mutual support that people provide for one another. We see Bobby with a deeper sense of gratitude for those people who supported him, and it inspires him to support others even more.

Peter Krause in the “Revovery” episode of '9-1-1' Peter Krause on '9-1-1' | Credit: Jack Zeman/ FOX

In last week's episode, we saw him supporting Oliver Stark's Buck — both in real life by praying at his hospital bedside and in his coma dream as that alternate-universe Bobby who lost his battle with substance abuse.

It's like I was saying earlier, Bobby is usually reserved and in control because he feels has to be. And so to play this other version was really fun. Even though it's, in a way, a darker version of Bobby, I wanted to keep it somewhat light and fun because it was this It's a Wonderful Life episode. There were some more somber notes that I had to hit, but I tried to have as much fun with it as I could. It was a little bit of a callback to Six Feet Under, I think, on the part of the writers. It's nice once in a while we take these departures from the usual 9-1-1 episodes.

What can you tease of episodes to come the rest of this season?

Well, because this episode is kind of heavy and action-packed and everything, we do have some more of the wacky emergencies coming up. We do another bodybuilding competition mishap. This is different than the last time, when the guy has the charley horse. And then there's another accident in a hair salon — and a spinning class that goes awry, so people, en masse, are exposed to some chemicals in an energy drink that causes hysteria. It's action-packed and we're having a lot of fun.

