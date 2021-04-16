Chimney's brother is involved in a horrific pileup in 9-1-1 exclusive sneak peek

The 118 crew responds to a huge accident only to discover someone they know is hurt too.

The 9-1-1 midseason premiere is bringing all the emotion.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Monday's upcoming episode of the Fox emergency services drama, the 118 is in the midst of responding to a call regarding a huge car pileup on the freeway when they receive word of one more victim.

Turns out Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) younger brother Albert (John Harlan Kim) is still trapped in his car and the crew jumps into action to try and find and save him. To make matters more tense, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney's baby is overdue and about to be born at any moment — and they still don't have a name! (Though that does seem less important as the Albert storyline plays out.)

Elsewhere in the spring premiere, Hen (Aisha Hinds) struggles to come to terms with reuniting her foster daughter with her birth mother. Like we said, emotional stuff all round. Come prepared to bite those nails and dab those tears.

9-1-1 returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the exclusive video above.