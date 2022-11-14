"There’s no room for error in these situations," Angela Bassett's Athena tells May (Corinne Massiah) on Monday's episode of the Fox first responder drama.

9-1-1's May and Athena face off against a man who believes there's a 'female conspiracy': Preview clip

Corinne Massiah's May finds herself in an unexpected crisis on Monday's 9-1-1 — and EW has an exclusive clip previewing the action.

Titled "What's Your Fantasy," the episode "follows the 118 on some of their unexpected, funny, and bizarre emergencies," Massiah tells EW, "but the episode takes a dark turn when May encounters a manifesto that could potentially cause mass destruction."

May, who quit her job at the dispatch center to pursue college, has found a notebook full of rantings "about a female conspiracy to keep men down and that the world will only grow if it burns." In the scene below, she calls her mother, LAPD officer Athena (Angela Bassett), for guidance on what to do.

9-1-1: L-R: Angela Bassett and Corinne Massiah in the “What’s Your Fantasy?” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Jack Zeman/ FOX. Angela Bassett and Corinne Massiah on '9-1-1' | Credit: Jack Zeman/ FOX

Though there are "no specifics" on how this man plans to set the world on fire, there are "Steps to Glory, actually: recon, weaponize, execute, escape."

May questions if she is "overreacting," but her mother assures her that "there's no room for error in these situations…. In the meantime, you need to steer clear of this man."

At that moment, May realizes that her ex-boyfriend Darius (Dante Brown) could be in danger.

"We see May jump back into her dispatcher role to try and de-escalate the situation, especially since a loved one is involved," says Massiah. "We also see the evolution of May and Athena's relationship as they see each other as colleagues rather than mother and daughter in this intense standoff."

Monday's episode of 9-1-1, "What's Your Fantasy", airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch a clip from the 9-1-1 episode above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: