9-1-1 fans, we may be one step closer to wedding bells!

"I think Chimney and Maddie are a little wary of pulling the trigger and making really big life decisions," Choi told EW earlier this season when discussing his character, who has survived abusive exes, a lengthy separation, and injuries. "They've gone through so many trials and tribulations throughout their relationship, and to play all of those kinds of conflicts, for an actor, it's such a joy."

Hewitt, who joined 9-1-1 in season 2, previously told EW that she advocated for Maddie to pair up with Chimney her first day on set. "I was just sort of thinking about who Maddie was and where I hoped she was going to go, and I think she was deserving of a Chimney in her life," she said. "I think anybody who wants to be in love deserves a really good person like him… It was just a gut feeling."

9-1-1 season 6, episode 17, "Love Is in the Air," airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

