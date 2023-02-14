"It feels like it could be on FX or something," actor Ronen Rubinstein says of season 4, episode 2 of his Fox first responder drama. Watch an exclusive clip from "Abandoned".

Speaking to EW in the week leading up to 9-1-1: Lone Star's season 4 premiere, co-creator Tim Minear was eager to discuss the first few episodes — but he was even more anxious to look further ahead, his excitement palpable over the phone: "Have they sent you episode 4 yet?" (They had not.) "Oh damn. You got to see episode 4, my friend!"

Later that day, actor Ronen Rubinstein, who plays paramedic TK, echoed the showrunner's sentiments: "Tim wasn't kidding when he said 'you wait for episode 4.' It feels like it could be on FX or something. It's really special."

9-1-1 LONE STAR: Ronen Rubinstein in the "Abandoned" episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Feb 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX. Ronen Rubinstein on '9-1-1: Lone Star'. | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

Well, the day has finally arrived. Tonight, "Abandoned" will pick up in the aftermath of last week's cliffhanger, in which Carlos (Rafael Silva) was struck unconscious after crawling through a tunnel he discovered while investigating Iris' kidnapping. And EW has an exclusive preview of the episode.

Minear previously teased that Carlos "is going to have a run-in with the mother nobody wants," an experience "that is going to bring him almost to the point of death."

And last week Silva told us his character is "going to be in trouble. I can't really say much more, but Carlos is going to be in a place he often avoids. Carlos is going to be in a place where he.... How do I say this? Some imprisonment.... He is in front of death."

