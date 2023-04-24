In an exclusive preview of season 4, episode 14, Gina Torres' EMT and D.B. Woodside's Reverend face the chattering of the congregation.

Gossip plagues 9-1-1: Lone Star's Tommy and Pastor Trevor: He's 'filling her with more than the Holy Spirit'

It seems some of Tommy's fellow parishioners could use a refresher on Proverbs 15:4, "A perverse tongue crushes the spirit."

Now it appears there's a new hurdle to face: the wagging tongues of the Church Ladies. "I believe Reverend Parks if filling her with more than the Holy Spirit," one parishioner says in preview clip from Tuesday's episode exclusive to EW.

When speaking to EW after the season 6 premiere, Torres teased that Trevor's job would create issues for the couple: "There's a formality to dating somebody in that line of work that she's not particularly prepared for," Torres said. "This isn't something that she can just be casual about. It's not something that she can sort of hit and quit. Not that she's a hit and quitting type, but this is a man who's going to be part of her life unless she changes churches, so it takes the casual slow roll out of it altogether. She really has to kind of rethink it."

Behind the scenes, Torres is thrilled to be working with Woodside, whom she previously shared the screen with on 24, Suits, and Pearson. (They costarred on a CBS pilot at some point as well.)

"Maybe the fourth time's the charm," Torres has said. "Maybe we'll finally get it right on screen."

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 14, "Tongues Out", airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

