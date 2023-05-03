“It’s going to be really emotional,” Tim Minear says of the ceremony that will end season 4 of his Fox first responder drama.

9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear knows fans are eager for the "big gay wedding" he's got planned for Carlos and TK — but it's not going to be smooth sailing to the altar.

"It's going to be a beautiful wedding — we shot it already and I think it's going to be really emotional," Minear tells EW of the season 4-ending ceremony for TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva). "Although I don't know if I want to tease that, because what's going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question."

Minear says that question will be answered in the 18th episode of the season (two weeks away). As for everything else fans can expect from the wedding, the co-creator warns that "you can't please everybody."

T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) get wedding-ready on '9-1-1: Lone Star' T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) get wedding-ready on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: FOX

"I mean, I took myself off Twitter, mostly because I was tired of people telling me to F off, which you get a lot of that when you run a show," he says when asked if he's seen the online fervor after the Lone Star cast posted photos from set while filming the wedding. "But I know that there's a lot of enthusiasm around it. And look, any fandom feels a certain ownership over the characters and the stories. And that's good. That means that they love it and that they feel invested."

"So everybody has the things that they want to see," he continues. "Of course, I'm not going to be able to do absolutely everything that everybody wants, but I think overall people are going to be moved. I mean, the cast was. There was a moment during the reception that plays into sort of the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren't acting. They were just all incredibly moved."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

