9-1-1: Lone Star team teases a secret that comes 'crashing down' on Tarlos wedding plans

See an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 premiere. Plus, co-creator Tim Minear previews a "new quandary" for Rob Lowe's Owen and a "new love" for Gina Torres' Tommy.

The wedding hasn't even happened, but is the honeymoon period over for Carlos and TK?

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 ended with a Tarlos engagement, but in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 premiere, it seems Carlos (Rafael Silva) is sitting on a secret that leaves him hesitant when the dream venue becomes available, moving his wedding to TK (Ronen Rubinstein) up to just weeks away.

"When this scene starts, Carlos is quite happy about the fact that we have a year and a half to figure this out, because he has something under his sleeve that he definitely doesn't want to show," Silva tells EW. "He doesn't want to show those cards from his past, which he's been trying to hide even from himself. Carlos is arriving at a point where he has to face the things that he's done in order to be himself. But to be fully himself, he has to face his past."

Silva says this scene is "the teaser to the actual news crashing down on TK." But while the secret may come as a surprise to TK (and viewers), Lone Star co-creator Tim Minear says this plot twist has been planed since the very inception of the series.

"What's bugging Carlos in this scene stems back to not only Carlos's history, but the history of the show itself," says Minear. "The great coming to the fourth year of the show is that you built up some history, and now we get to start playing with that."

As for what's going on with the rest of the 126, Minear teases "new revelations and new adventures for all of the characters."

"We ended season 3 with Owen [Rob Lowe] having resolved some of his PTSD demons that he's been wrestling with, which leaves him with a new quandary, which is 'How satisfying is it to be in a good place?' And also he's an empty-nester now, basically," he says. "We definitely wanted to hit the ground running with TK and Carlos planning for their wedding. And I felt like it was time for our dear Tommy [Gina Torres] to have a new love in her life."

"I wanted to come back with something that felt like it was fun and colorful, and that had a little bit of the 9-1-1 extreme element to it, but that also allowed us to start some of these character stories," he continues. "There will be great emergencies, but I also wanted to come back with some meat and potatoes."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: