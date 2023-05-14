A wedding is a major transition point in a groom's life — but 9-1-1: Lone Star is throwing even more possible change at Rafael Silva's Carlos.

As Carlos prepares to marry TK (Ronen Rubinstein) in the two-hour season 4 finale of the Fox first-responder series, the Austin police officer will also get an offer from his father, Gabriel (Benito Martinez), to join him in the Texas Rangers.

"So the name Reyes came up in the Ranger daily briefing today — but not my name, yours," Gabriel says in a preview clip exclusive to EW.

Carlos' work helping take down an organ trafficking ring has put him on the radar of Gabriel's colleagues, and his "eager fiancé," TK, is all about pushing the professional opportunity, pointing out that Carlos has also been encouraged to take the detective exam.

However, Carlos has always felt he helped his community the most as a patrol officer, and he fears that a job in the Rangers could take him and TK away from their 126 family in Austin. And that family is extremely important to Carlos, especially as the wedding is just a few days away.

"It felt like a community coming together to celebrate this very special moment," Silva told EW of filming the wedding, which we previewed with 10 exclusive first-look photos from the ceremony. "We've been working towards this moment for so long — so being here, it feels like we've earned this moment. It feels like a victory for these two characters. It felt like bliss, it felt like joy, and it felt like love. It felt like mission accomplished."

But with one personal "victory" accomplished, is a professional one on the horizon?

The two-hour 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Watch our exclusive clip from it above.

