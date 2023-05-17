"In essence, it's a heartbreak that we're witnessing," the Carlos actor says of the funeral that ends season 4, episode 17 of the Fox first responder drama.

9-1-1: Lone Star's Rafael Silva on that shocking death in the season 4 finale: 'Not the last' we'll see them

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale.

Just halfway through its two-hour season 4 finale and 9-1-1: Lone Star already had fans's jaws on the floor.

The season-ender kicked off with a surprise offer from Carlos' dad, Gabriel (Benito Martinez), for Carlos (Rafael Silva) to join him in the Texas Rangers. The job offer led to a tense conflict over the Rangers' history of discrimination and a widening rift between father and son. Thanks to TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and mama Andrea (Roxana Brusso), the two mended their bond — just in time for Andrea to watch in horror as an unseen gunman fatally shot Gabriel just days before the Tarlos wedding.

Rafael Silva on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Rafael Silva on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: FOX

"In essence, it's a heartbreak that we're witnessing," Silva says of the funeral scene that closed out episode 17, the first hour of Tuesday's finale event. "And it wasn't just only a heartbreak for the character, it was also a heartbreak for me. I was really bummed out about the possibility with working with Benito... that it wouldn't be as constant anymore."

Silva says he looks at his character as a close friend, and so the grief came in two waves as he processed the shocker first and then did so again as Carlos.

"Have you ever been delivered bad news that wasn't for you but you had to tell somebody else? That's what it felt like," he says. "I was like, 'Oh, f---. I'm going to have to tell Carlos this.' That wasn't fun. That said, as an actor I was grateful for the opportunity to explore this story and this experience for Carlos."

But while Gabriel may be buried, Silva teases that he's "pretty sure this is not the last that we will see Benito" on Lone Star.

Season 5 can't come soon enough.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: