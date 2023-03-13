"Things get really, really scary for her," actress Natacha Karam says of Marjan in season 4, episode 8. Plus, check out an exclusive sneak peek at T.K. and Carlos planning their ceremony.

Here come the grooms… and the in-laws.

9-1-1: Lone Star has been working toward a Carlos (Rafael Silva) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) wedding since the season 3 finale, and in a preview clip exclusive to EW we see the fiancés start to plan their ceremony — if only T.K.'s dad, Owen (Rob Lowe), will let them.

"Owen has a lot of thoughts about the wedding," series co-creator Tim Minear teases of Tuesday's episode of the Fox first-responder series. "He becomes a father-of-the-groomzilla, which will be a lot of fun. Owen will try to create the perfect wedding for Carlos and T.K., which of course will not go exactly according to plan."

"It's Lone Star, so you know it was never going to be a boring adventure," says Karam, who was seen in last week's episode 8 preview helping a couple with their broken-down RV, only to find a note from the woman reading, "Help, he's going to kill me."

"Things get really, really scary for her," Karam explains. "But in things getting very, very scary, some of the soul-searching questions are actually answered. It's going to take a whole lot of effort, there's a whole mountain to climb."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Watch the exclusive preview above.

