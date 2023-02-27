Season 4, episode 6 of the Fox first responder drama will prove deadly as the Honor Dogs story line comes to a close — and EW has an exclusive preview.

"Things on this show never end up being what they initially seem," says 9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator Tim Minear. And this week is no exception.

On Tuesday's episode of the Fox first responder drama, titled "This Is Not a Drill", Owen (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the 126 will face the explosive (and deadly) conclusion of the Honor Dogs storyline that has been percolating since the season 4 premiere — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the action (below).

"Owen ends up doing what he always does in the end, which is turn to his people at the 126 to help him carry the burden of the unknown, of the ticking clock," Minear teases to EW, hinting at further dangers beyond the explosion seen in the clip above. "This family of first responders always start behind the eight-ball, and then end up proving themselves."

While the Honor Dogs story has given season 4 a dramatic through line (and plenty of emergencies), Minear says the idea for the plot actually stemmed from a much more character-driven place.

"At the beginning of the season, Owen states that he is never happy unless he has dragons to slay, and at some point [Jim Parrack's] Judd says to him, 'Well, if it's any consolation, just give it a minute and I'm sure things will all go to hell,' because that's what always happens," he says. "But really it was, for me, the story of Owen bonding with [Neal McDonough's] Officer O'Brien: these two men of a certain age who have both been through things, and try to protect the public, and often can't protect their own families — through no fault of their own — many times."

9-1-1 Lone Star Gina Torres on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

