9-1-1: Lone Star preview: A 'gaping chasm' erupts between TK and Carlos over their future
Wedding planning is not going according to plan.
Tuesday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) interviewing potential officiants for their upcoming nuptials, but they hit a snag when the subject of having kids is brought up. TK can't wait to start a family, and Carlos is fine as just the two of them.
In an exclusive preview clip from season 4, episode 13, "Swipe Left," TK attempts to tackle this "gaping chasm" he sees between them head-on while Carlos brushes it off as nothing to worry about.
Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear teased this drama when speaking to EW after last week's Mateo-centered episode, saying that "TK and Carlos are trying to figure out exactly who they want to officiate the ceremony, so they're going to meet a series of officiants. And out of those meetings, a new complication is going to arise that neither one of them had really seen coming."
But Tarlos fans need not worry. In a new interview for this preview piece, Minear assures viewers that this week, "we'll see how much they've grown in terms of communication and how bumps in the road are not going to be roadblocks for these guys. They're going to have to learn to navigate sometimes choppy waters, but they're on the same boat."
9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
