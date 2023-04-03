"It's not a gimmick" co-creator Tim Minear says of the storytelling device used to explain the backstory between actor Julian Works' two characters.

Tuesday's 9-1-1: Lone Star will be a bit trippy in more ways than one.

Season 4, episode 11 is a 9-1-1 crossover of sorts, with actor Julian Works pulling double duty as Lone Star's 126 firefighter Mateo and as Mateo's cousin, Marvin, who appeared in the back of a cop car in episode 2, season 2 of the franchise's "mothership" series.

"Mateo gets a phone call from his cousin who's in trouble. It seems that Mateo is the one family member that Marvin could always rely on to help him out" Works tells EW. "And that's because of this guilt that Mateo has — he feels kind of indebted to his cousin Marvin."

And EW can reveal that while Mateo attempts to help his delinquent cousin in real life, a series of events will lead to a dream sequence of sorts that plays out like a sitcom titled Double Trouble.

Under the direction of Bradley Buecker, Works — as well as Natacha Karam, Gina Torres, and Rob Lowe — put on their laugh-track smiles in an exclusive preview of the sitcom's theme song, which was scored and written in part by the episode's writer, Jamie Kessler.

Lone Star co-creator Tim Minear admits the sitcom sequence "leans into the ludicrousness" of the story line, but wants to be clear that it is "not a gimmick."

"It's a gimmick in the sense that it's a highly stylized choice," he explains. "But the thing I love about it so much is that you're actually getting Mateo's backstory through this sitcom plot that's happening in his head. Once he comes out of that, you discover that the reality is some version of that happened in his real life."

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 11, "Double Trouble" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

