9-1-1: Lone Star boss teases 'rift' between Tommy and Judd: 'It's not a joke'

The 126 is like a family, and sometimes families don't get along.

"Well, I mean, the episode's called 'The House Divided'," Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear says of season 4, episode 16, of his Fox first responder drama. "And that's all Judd and Tommy. When they have a disagreement in the field, and it turns into…. I think 'feud' is the wrong word, but there is definitely a rift."

Whatever the reason for the rift, it's yet to show in the preview clip below, exclusive to EW.

Minear explains that Judd and Tommy "are best friends, and that they go back longer than anyone on the show, really. Judd knew Tommy before he met Grace, and so that's a really tight bond. And so this rift is not like one you might have with a coworker. It's the kind of rift that can only happen between people who deeply love one another. It's much more potent."

With neither willing to budge on their stance, the tension "starts to trickle down a little bit through the firehouse," Minear continues. "Even the paramedic team and the firefighter team, they start to choose their corners — and we just get to see some sort of interesting rivalry that we're not used to seeing. And it's not a joke. It's all deeply felt…. And then it becomes absolutely, hysterically funny."

9-1-1: Lone Star season 6, episode 16, "The House Divided", airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

