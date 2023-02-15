Carlos and TK "have gone through so much at this point that I think they both understand they belong with each other," the actor says after that near-death episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 4.

Well that was intense.

Tuesday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star saw Carlos (Rafael Silva) wake up tied to a sink pipe — held captive after crawling through a tunnel and taking a shovel to the head during his investigation into Iris' kidnapping. Over the course of "Abandoned", the police officer is threatened at knifepoint; fed a cookie; and drugged with morphine multiple times, once to the point of death. Ultimately, Carlos is found by his fiancé, TK (Ronen Rubinstein), and father, Gabriel (Benito Martinez).

Weeks after filming those intense scenes, Silva admits with a chuckle that shooting the episode was "f---ing tiring. I was very f---ing tired."

Here, he breaks down those harrowing moments and shares where Tarlos goes from here.

9-1-1 Lone Star Ronen Rubinstein, Benito Martinez, and Rafael Silva on '9-1-1: Lone Star'. | Credit: FOX

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What made this episode so taxing to film?

RAFAEL SILVA: As a police officer, Carlos is someone who often tries to deescalate, to contain control. And he's very good at that, and he succeeds in that and he loves his job. But what happens when his hands are literally tied? He's in an extremely vulnerable situation where he is in front of death.

From the very first scene, Carlos understands what kind of situation this is. He has no documentation, he does not have his gun, and he does not have the opportunity to get up and leave because his hands and feet are tied. He sees a dead woman inside of the closet and he knows he's in big trouble. He knows what all of this means. And if he doesn't figure out a way to get out as soon as possible, then that's going to be his fate. He's going to be the one in the closet dead.

Exploring what it means to not have any option to get out was extremely fun, but it was also tiring because we were just in that kitchen. And you have to go to that deep place of what it means to be faced with death — to accept that you're probably going to be buried in the backyard and not ever see your family again. It was just awesome to get to play like that.

That had to be physically difficult as well.

Those zip ties are real, so my hands were hurting like hell at the end of those days. We shot that scene three days in a row — which, actually, thank God, because I didn't have to go off and [film] something else and then come back and be scattered all over.

We're constantly on the move shooting this show, pumping out scenes. It's joyous, but it is fast, so to have three days to just sit and really get into the meat of the scene was just a lot of fun. The actress [who played the mom holding Carlos captive], Bonita Friedericy, was awesome. The actor as well, [Adam O'Byrne,] was super cool.

9-1-1 Lone Star Rafael Silva and Bonita Friedericy on '9-1-1: Lone Star'. | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

The episode ends with Carlos losing his pulse and TK injecting him with NARCAN. Having survived this crisis, where does Tarlos go from here?

I think in that moment, for Carlos and TK, there isn't so much to process. Essentially, everything goes out the window, and what stays is love — is the unity between them. I think both of them have gone through so much at this point that I think they both understand they belong with each other, and they belong with exactly where they are, and they love each other now more than ever. There is a line at the end where TK says, "You almost lost your life." And Carlos just looks at him and says, "Well, it's yours. My life is yours." That moment, no pun intended, ties the knot on what their relationship is, and that they were meant to be together.

