"The whole thing has been teed up in order to manipulate and exploit her and her followers," Natacha Karam says of Marjan's new dilemma. Watch an exclusive preview.

Some people just want to make a buck.

In an exclusive preview clip from Tuesday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Marjan (Natacha Karam) is confronted by a woman she rescued in the season 4 premiere. In the heat of the moment, as the fire fighter attempted to convince the woman to strap into a harness so she could pull her out of a mobile home barreling down the freeway at 50 miles an hour, Marjan called the woman "crazy."

Now the woman, and her husband — who... well, let's let Rob Lowe's fire captain Owen Strand explain it: "How is he not in jail? He kidnapped his wife. He illegally secured a home and drove it down two freeways without yielding to law enforcement, putting his wife, the public and my team at risk." — want an apology.

"Marjan has absolutely no problem with that. I think, in general, we should be calling people in not calling them out when people make mistakes. It gives people the opportunity to be accountable, to grow, to change, to be better, and that's what Marjan wants," Karam tells EW.

But the demands don't stop there. Tuesday's episode, "Human Resources", will see that couple mandate Marjan post that apology to her 5 million Instagram followers and include their GoFundMe link to raise money for a new home.

"It's not a sincere apology that they want," Karam explains. "The whole thing has been teed up in order to manipulate and exploit her and her followers. That causes her a lot of inner turmoil because she is a woman of a lot of moral integrity. And when something doesn't feel right to her, she can't quite follow through with it."

Karam teases that with Austin Fire Department management involved, Marjan could face major consequences if she doesn't comply with the couple's demands.

"This is about her entire career, not one moment or one opportunity to say sorry and be better," says the actor. "And she has a responsibility towards the people who follow her. She has an obligation and feels morally responsible towards them to not exploit them or manipulate them. It's extremely difficult for her to process."

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 5 airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

