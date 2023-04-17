Season 4, episode 13, "Open," will see Grace still frustrated over her father's infidelity, plus appearances by Lauryn McClain and China McClain.

It's a family affair on 9-1-1: Lone Star this week.

Season 4, episode 13, "Open," will see Grace (Sierra McClain) still frustrated with her father's infidelity, which her husband Judd (Jim Parrack) discovered last season. In a preview clip exclusive to EW, Grace voices how forgiving her dad (William Allen Young) would feel like betraying her mom (Barbara Harris).

"Grace will go through an emotional transformation," McClain tells EW of the episode. "There have been some key times in Grace's life that have changed her for the duration of the series, and I think this episode is absolutely one of them."

Photos from the upcoming installment show Grace watching over her father in the hospital. But she's not doing it alone: McClain's sisters, Lauryn and China, will appear as guest stars on the episode — marking the first time the three have played sisters onscreen since Tyler Perry's 2007 movie Daddy's Little Girls starring Idris Elba, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Louis Gossett Jr.

"You'd be surprised how many people actually don't know that we're sisters. They just watch us on different things and they don't know we're related," says McClain, who has performed with her siblings in the recording groups 3mcclaingirls, McClain Sisters, McClain, and now Thriii.

Lauryn McClain, China McClain, Jim Parrack, Barbara Harris, and Sierra McClain on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Lauryn McClain, China McClain, Jim Parrack, Barbara Harris, and Sierra McClain on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: Scott Everett White/FOX

McClain says she has wanted her sisters on Lone Star for years. When series co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear told her his plans to introduce more of Grace's family, both agreed the time was right to bring Lauryn and China on the show.

"It happened so naturally and so organically and I was so surprised by that. I still feel a little out of my body knowing that my actual sisters are now playing Grace's sisters," says McClain, who teases that "you can expect us to snatch some tears from you" before the episode is over.

Season 4, episode 13 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Open," airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

