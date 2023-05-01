9-1-1: Lone Star boss teases a Firefly reunion and Grace on a 'moral mission'

Sometimes answering the phone isn't enough.

On Tuesday's episode of (the freshly renewed) 9-1-1: Lone Star, Grace (Sierra McClain) steps out of the call center and into the thick of a dangerous organ-harvesting case.

"I love it when she gets involved a little bit past the call center," Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear tells EW, previewing season 4, episode 15, "Donors." "Like we did last year, she teams up with [Rafael Silva's] Carlos. She needs him to facilitate an introduction to somebody who will listen to her and care about her concerns."

That support comes in the form of Detective Washington (Tamala Jones), who was first seen on Lone Star in season 1 helping Carlos and Michelle (Liv Tyler) look for Michelle's sister Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca).

"We get to sort of revisit Carlos' relationship with Det. Washington, which has slowly been building since actually the first season," says Minear. "And then it's Grace Ryder at her finest — just on a moral mission to get justice for a victim, which is great."

Minear also teases a Firefly reunion between Gina Torres, who stars on Lone Star as EMT Tommy, and Adam Baldwin, who guest stars on Tuesday's episode as Detective McGregor.

"He's very dismissive. That made for a fun little Firefly reunion scene," Minear teases of Baldwin's character — seen in the below preview clip exclusive to EW. Tommy wants McGregor to find out where their John Doe got a kidney, but the surly detective is not interested in using his limited resources to track him down.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 15, "Donors," airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

