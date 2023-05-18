EW exclusively debuts a season 4 finale moment with Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein that was left on the cutting room floor.

9-1-1: Lone Star deleted scene: Carlos and TK cut their wedding cake — and do exactly what you expect

9-1-1: Lone Star just had too much of a good thing.

The team behind the Fox first responder drama filmed so many Tarlos wedding scenes that some had to be left out of the final cut of Tuesday's two-hour season 4 finale. But now one of those moments is seeing the light of day, with EW exclusively revealing TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) cutting their wedding cake.

"I want a divorce!" TK ends the clip, after Carlos smooshes a slice all over his face. "An annulment's cheaper," Carlos' ex-wife, Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca), chimes in from the sidelines.

But despite all the sorrow throughout the finale, Silva says filming the wedding "felt like bliss, it felt like joy, and it felt like love. Everyone was in happy mode. It's a wedding, and we have the entire cast there, so it's a f---ing blast. Everyone's loud, everyone's laughing, and it's a lot of fun."

"It was a celebration of also wrapping the season," adds Rubinstein, "closing another chapter on this tremendous journey that we're on. It was a beautiful culmination."

Now looking forward to season 5, the two actors have a few ideas on where their characters go from here now that they're married. Silva is excited to explore what Gabriel's death does to Carlos, while Rubinstein hopes to see his character interact more with his "firehouse mom," Tommy (Gina Torres). They also have some ideas about Tarlos' home life...

"I'm also excited to see who Carlos is as a husband," says Silva. "I'm also excited to see if TK knocks on Carlos' door and is like, "Hey, you ready to have a kid yet? Can we talk about this?"

"I echo that!" adds Rubinstein.

