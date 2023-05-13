Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein preview the Tarlos ceremony fans have been waiting for. But don't forget that "tragedy" also awaits.

Here come the grooms!

After four seasons of romance, comas, and lost lizards, Ronen Rubinstein's TK and Rafael Silva's Carlos are finally heading down the aisle in the season 4 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

"It feels like mission accomplished, quite frankly," Silva tells EW of shooting the wedding. "We've been working towards this moment for so long — so being here, it feels like we've earned this moment. I think both Ronan and I earned this moment, and I think TK and Carlos. This is not an easy show to make so to be here, it feels like a victory for these two characters. It felt like bliss, it felt like joy, and it felt like love."

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith and Ronen Rubinstein in the "In Sickness and In Health" episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Tuesday, May 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX. Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith, and Ronen Rubinstein on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in the "In Sickness and In Health" episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Tuesday, May 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX. '9-1-1: Lone Star' cast in the season 4 finale | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

"Everyone was truly present in the moment — and I mean, obviously, that's basically our job, but I think it also caught everyone off guard how much it would mean to have the entire cast there," Silva says. "People that we never get to see, so it felt like a community coming together to celebrate this very special moment and everyone felt it through their tears, through their laughs, and through our togetherness."

John Clarence Stewart, Natacha Karam, and Lyndsy Fonseca on '9-1-1: Lone Star' John Clarence Stewart, Natacha Karam, and Lyndsy Fonseca on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

"I think it's incredible to look back and it all started with asking for a dance partner at a honky-tonk and look at us now, we're dancing our way into marriage," adds Rubinstein, who marvels when he reflects on the journey that Carlos and TK — but also the entire Lone Star cast — have been on over the past four seasons. "To go through everything that we've went through the last four years: still being able to work through COVID, still being able to entertain people and inspire people, and it all leads to this just super epic ... finale. It feels like a blockbuster film and for the central focus of that to be the Tarlos wedding, it's just really special and surreal and I just feel a lot of gratitude."

9-1-1: Lone Star's two-hour season 4 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

