"He starts to fall in love with a billionaire — and then he starts worrying," the actor says of his fire captain character in an exclusive preview of season 4, episode 10, "Sellouts".

Rob Lowe's Owen Strand may have put the explosive Honor Dogs behind him, but there's still an unexpected spark in his future.

Tuesday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see the 126 fire captain hosting a Stand Up to Cancer charity event where he meets a woman who ends up being far more than she appears.

In a preview clip exclusive to EW, Owen orders a tequila only to discover the bartender, Kendra (Vampire Diaries and YOU's Michaela McManus) is actually a wealthy guest who took it upon herself to pour drinks during the bartender's break.

EW can reveal that Owen and Kendra's spark turns into full-on fire back at Owen's, but things don't look as great in the morning when Kendra leaves behind a note — and a check written out to the fire captain.

"Owen is about to unexpectedly end up in a very hot, sexy, one-night stand," Lowe tells EW. "It develops into something he never envisioned when he starts to fall in love with a billionaire and then he starts worrying that maybe she sees him as nothing more than a rent boy."

Michaela McManus and Rob Lowe on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Kendra (Michaela McManus) and Owen (Rob Lowe) on '9-1-1: Lone Star' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

And things will only get more questionable from there. Looking forward beyond this episode, Lowe teases that "Kendra has a very, very dark past that may be putting him in jeopardy. And the question becomes, 'Is she all she seems to be or not?'"

Kendra is just the latest potential romantic interest for Owen, who most recently had a flirtation with FBI agent Rose Casey (Amanda Schull).

"I think that probably a lot of people expected we were setting up a love interest there," Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear recently told EW of crafting that story line, which tragically ended with Agent Casey dying after an explosion at the Honor Dogs' bar. "For me, the fact that they actually had a lot of fun, bantery onscreen chemistry made [her death] all the more poignant — because in the end there you could see, 'Oh, there maybe could have been a sparring, fun relationship between these two characters.' But I felt like there had to be a casualty, a casualty that mattered. So that is why she had to go. I actually would have loved to have kept Amanda around, I thought she was fantastic. And by the time we shot that episode, I was really regretting that she was going to have to go, but she had to go."

Season 4, episode 10, of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Sellouts", airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

