The 9-1-1 team tries to catch Jonah before it's too late: 'Now he wants to play God'

The first responders on 9-1-1 often have to rely on their instincts — and Hen's instincts are telling her that something is wrong with Jonah.

On Monday's episode of the Fox first-responder drama, Aisha Hinds' paramedic enlists her 118 firehouse family to investigate why people keep dying unexpectedly under Jonah's (Bryce Durfee) care.

In a preview exclusive with EW, Hen and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) present their case on Jonah to their captain, Bobby (Peter Krause), and Athena (Angela Bassett). "Do you think this is some sort of Angel of Mercy killing? Putting peple out their supposed misery?" asks Athena. "I think it's more complicated than that," Hen responds. "This guy's bringing people to the brink of death, and then using his skills to bring them back. When he was a kid, he got to play the hero. Now he want's to play God.

Jonah's misdeeds were teased at the end of last week's episode, which saw 9-1-1 dispatcher May (Corrine Massiah) shocked by the death of her colleague Claudette (Vanessa Estelle Williams), who had been cared for by Jonah after the call center caught fire. "Some of the things that are going to happen with the character of Jonah," Krause told EW last week. "We are going to see Bobby have a difficult time with the choice that he made to make Jonah be a part of the team. I don't want to give away too much, but there's some things that happen with Jonah that make Bobby feel responsible. And he spirals a little bit, but he's helped out a lot by Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, who I think has been doing a fantastic job on the show this season."

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

