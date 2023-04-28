Season 6, episode 16 of the Fox drama sees Kenneth Choi's Chim wondering if he's making the right choice.

9-1-1's Hen isn't sure Chimney should propose to Maddie in exclusive sneak peek clip

9-1-1 seems headed toward an engagement — but will it actually happen?

With the prospect of proposing to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) on the table, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) turns to his best friend, Hen (Aisha Hinds), for a kind ear to bend. But he doesn't love what he hears.

"I don't know what's worse, the fact that you actually feel this way or that you felt the need to tell me.... You're supposed to be on my side." Chim tells Hen in an exclusive preview clip from Monday's upcoming episode, "Lost and Found".

But Hen feels she's just reflecting onto Chimney what he's already feeling inside: "It's the indecision that worries me," she tells him. "How can you expect me to be fully on board if you're not even sure?"

Hen's uncertainty stems from when Maddie suffered from postpartum thyroiditis and left Chim alone with their newborn daughter, Jee-Yun, for months.

"When Maddie left, I watched how you struggled with so much guilt," says Hen. "You blamed yourself when she was the one that left. She didn't trust you enough to fully share what she was going through. Can you trust that she wont do it again?"

Chimney and Maddie both began thinking about getting engaged after issues with the IRS in this past week's episode, "Death & Taxes". 9-1-1 showrunner Kristen Reidel told EW after that episode that the couple is "on the path" to an engagement, but not "necessarily a direct line. There might be a few twists and turns to come."

Seems Hen is one of those twists.

9-1-1 season 6, episode 15, "Lost and Found", airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

