9-1-1 type TV Show network Fox Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Just when you thought 9-1-1 couldn't get any crazier... is that man dangling from a plane?!

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of the Fox drama, the team is called out to help with yet another bonkers situation. As a skydiving trip goes wildly wrong, a man finds himself hanging unconscious from underneath the plane he was trying to jump from. Naturally, the 118 crew comes up with a creative way to try and rescue him as Bobby (Peter Krause) instructs Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to climb atop the truck and try to catch the man as the aircraft flies low right above them. Will he catch the man? Will we ever catch our breath? Here's hoping.

If that wasn't enough high drama, elsewhere in the episode titled "Seize the Day," Athena (Angela Bassett) and the family come to terms with Michael’s (Rockmond Dunbar) difficult health decision and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) half-brother from Korea (guest star John Harlan Kim) unexpectedly shows up at his doorstep.

The spring premiere of 9-1-1 airs Monday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Related content: