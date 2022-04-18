Ryan Guzman's Eddie is struggling with PTSD on the Fox drama, but his best buddy Buck (Oliver Stark) finds a way to help.

9-1-1 fans are fervent about their Eddie-Buck fandom.

The fellow firefighters and best friends are known for teaming up on the more daring of the 118's rescues — but Buck (Oliver Stark) has been with out Eddie (Ryan Guzman) for weeks now as the latter, a battles with his PTSD from his time as an army medic in Afghanistan.

"With Eddie, there's a lot of built up trauma there," showrunner Kristen Reidel tells EW. "And as we've shown before, Eddie can be a little resistant to help. But I think his breakdown in the last episode kind of opened him up to, 'I need to not just accept help, but I need to take the help that is available to me seriously.' "

On Monday's episode, Buck does what he can to help Eddie, taking him to see Charlie (Christian Ganiere), a boy Eddie rescued last season from a mom with Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy who had been poisoning him. As seen in the exclusive preview clip above, Charlie has been living with relatives and living a happy life.

Not that this visit will be an instant fix for Eddie.

"Eddie is going to therapy. He is taking it seriously. But like anybody who's ever been through therapy, it's not a light switch that you flip. It takes work. It takes time," says Riedel. "We're kind of seeing Eddie go through that process of working through his stuff and trying to find a way to heal."

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

