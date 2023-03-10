In an exclusive preview from next week's episode, "In Another Life," Buck still doesn't have a pulse when he arrives at the hospital.

See 9-1-1's Eddie break down as Buck enters hospital after lighting strike: 'Do more!'

And in case there was any doubt, Buck "is dead at the end of this episode," actor Oliver Stark told EW of his character after episode 10 aired earlier this week.

In an exclusive preview clip from episode 11, "In Another Life," Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Bobby (Peter Krause), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) arrive at the hospital and Buck is still without a pulse.

"Thirty-year-old male struck by lightning, full cardiac arrest, he was down three minutes before we started compressions," Bobby tells the medical team as Eddie takes over CPR compressions. "Lighting went through his hands and out his knee, right through the midline," adds Hen. "Could be some damage to major organs."

"We'll do our best," one of the medical team members replies. "Do more!" Eddie yells.

While Buck's fate remains unseen, the preview that aired after Monday's episode showed the firefighter placed in a medically induced coma, where he'll live through an "alternate-universe fever dream."

"Buck is in a realm between life and death," Stark explained after the episode. "He gets to explore what life might be like had some big things in his life gone down differently, things that have really made him the person he is."

"All season long, Buck has been talking about wanting to understand himself better and wanting to find a way to be the person he wants to be, not the person other people want him to be," added 9-1-1 showrunner Kristen Reidel. "And when you're examining your life and looking to your future and trying to figure out your place in the world, nothing shakes you up quite as much as dying. This just felt like a way to really dig into some of Buck's issues, some of Buck's need to please and need to fix — and what would he be if he stopped trying to do that?"

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: