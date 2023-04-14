Kenneth Choi's firefighter is sent back to training in season 6, episode 14, "Performance Anxiety," which also sees the return of guest actor Anirudh Pisharody.

9-1-1's Chimney reunites with a 'more mature' Ravi in exclusive sneak peek clip

Chimney is going back to basics — or at least basic training.

"It's annual evaluation time at the firehouse and Chimney gets outstandings across the board except for in leadership, so [Peter Krause's] Bobby sends him on an expedition to the firefighter training facility to kind of buff up his leadership skills," 9-1-1 actor Kenneth Choi tells EW of his character's journey on Monday's upcoming episode.

"Chimney doesn't know why, and he looks at it as kind of a demotion — a step backwards," Choi continues. "But as he's at the training facility, he finds purpose and meaning in why he's there, and ultimately he understands why Bobby has sent him there in the first place."

But it won't just be Chim (a.k.a. Howie) and a bunch of rookies. In a preview clip exclusive to EW, fans will notice the return of Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), a "proby" who worked at the 118 in season 5 but hasn't been on the Fox series the past 12 episodes due to Pisharody's commitments filming Never Have I Ever and Big Sky.

"The time that he's been away, he's gone through some stuff — some big life changes and big life events," Pisharody teases of the Ravi fans will see on Monday's episode. "This is a much more mature, more emboldened, wiser, stronger Ravi."

9-1-1 season 6, episode 14, "Performance Anxiety," airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

