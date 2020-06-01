9-1-1 castmates slam Ryan Guzman's defense of using racial slurs

Aisha Hinds and Oliver Stark shared their feelings via Twitter about their costar defending the use of the N-word and other slurs.

On Monday, 9-1-1 actress Aisha Hinds joined Oliver Stark in speaking out against their costar Ryan Guzman's defense of using racial slurs.

Back in May, old tweets were uncovered in which Guzman's fiancée — Brazilian actress and model Chrysti Ane — uses the N-word. On Sunday, the actor, who plays firefighter Eddie Diaz on the Fox emergency services drama, posted an Instagram live in which he defended Ane (who has since tweeted an apology), as well as his own use of the word, sharing that trading racial slurs with friends of different ethnicities is commonplace for him.

“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time," he said in the video. "We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

After followers called him out for this on Twitter, Guzman responded that he was "done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn. Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community.” A couple of hours later, costar Stark (who plays firefighter Buck) shared a tweet of his own, condemning Guzman's stance and behavior. “I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live," he wrote. "I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the N-word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances.”

On Monday, Hinds (who plays firefighter Hen), also weighed in on her costar's comments. “How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF," she wrote. "There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutered so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER.”

Guzman then posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed to have had time to calm down and wanted to clarify his statements and express that he does not condone the use of the N-word by any non-black person, calling out Cardi B and Fat Joe for doing so in the process. The actor shared that he had "misrepresented" himself by using the word "slur" when he had meant to use "stereotypes," and reiterated that his fiancée had apologized for what she said nearly 10 years ago.

The controversy comes amid national and global outcry and protests against police brutality and racism, after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, died on May 25 when an officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes. The incident was caught on video by multiple bystanders and released across social media, leading to an intense response across the U.S. and beyond. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

EW has reached out to Fox for comment.

